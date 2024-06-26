Generali Hong Kong has won the Marketing Team of the Year - Silver Stevie® Award at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - Generali Hong Kong's marketing and communications team has been named the winner of the Marketing Team of the Year - Silver StevieAward at the 2024 Asia-Pacific StevieAwards. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation of Generali Hong Kong's marketing and communications team in driving impactful marketing strategies. Last year, Generali Hong Kong launched its first region-wide advertising campaign, during which its emblematic winged lion, symbolizing strength and community protection, stood out. The team has distinguished itself through unique, creative and a strategic cross-media marketing approach., said, "We are honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the innovative spirit of our marketing team. This achievement motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of marketing excellence."The Asia-Pacific StevieAwards are an international business awards competition open to all organizations in the 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The focus of the awards is on recognizing innovation in all its forms. Widely regarded as the world's premier business awards, the Stevie® Awards have been honoring achievements in the workplace for over 22 years and receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations worldwide.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



Generali Group





Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.