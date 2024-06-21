Generali Hong Kong has received two prestigious awards at the at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards 2024.

Corporate Social Responsibility – Excellence Performance

Digital Marketing – Outstanding Performance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 June 2024 - Generali Hong Kong has received two prestigious awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards 2024, recognizing its excellence in making a positive impact on the community and outstanding achievement in digital marketing strategies.The two accolades received by Generali Hong Kong include:This prestigious recognition highlights Generali Hong Kong's proactive engagement in strengthening the community through The Human Safety Net, a global movement of people helping people originated by the Generali Group. It also underscores the exceptional creativity and innovation of its digital marketing strategies through a unique and creative approach., said, "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards. They reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on the community and our innovative approach to digital marketing. We will continue to uphold our commitment to being a Lifetime Partner to our customers and the community."The Financial Institution Awards, hosted annually by the iconic finance media Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition), are in their 10year of recognizing excellence. These awards honor companies with outstanding performance over the past year in the banking, insurance, and securities sectors, aiming to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong's financial industry, cultivate talent, and foster innovation, thereby driving economic growth.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.