ThinkPad P14s Gen 5

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS processor with AMD Ryzen TM AI and AMD Radeon integrated graphics

AI and AMD Radeon integrated graphics Available with Windows 11 Pro, and qualified for several versions of Linux-based operating systems 2

Up to 96GB DDR5 and up to 2TB PCIe 4x4 Performance SSD

FHD touch or non-touch displays with 3M Optical Film solution increases brightness to 400 nits while using up to 16% less power 3

2.8k OLED display option with low blue light and X-Rite factory color calibration

Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G WWAN 4

39.3Whr battery option offers lightweight mobility while a customer replaceable (CRU) 52.5Whr battery extends working hours

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 AMD is now available, with a suggested retail price starting from HK$10,058.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2024 - Today, Lenovolaunched thedesigned for professionals who need top-notch performance in a portable 14-inch chassis. Featuring a stunning 16:10 display, this mobile workstation is powered byprocessors. These processors are ultra-advanced and energy-efficient, making them perfect for use in thin and light mobile workstations. The AMD Ryzen PRO HS- Series processors also come with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, including an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for optimized performance in AI workflows.The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 is provided with independent software vendor (ISV) certificationsand integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics, making it ideal for running applications like AutoCAD®, Revit®, and SOLIDWORKS® with seamless performance. This mobile workstation is ideal for mobile power users, offering advanced ThinkShield™ security features and passes comprehensive MIL-SPEC testing for ultimate durability.AMD continues to excel in AI PC technology with the integration ofin the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5. The new Ryzen™ AI-powered processors leverage the CPU, GPU, and on-chip NPU to deliver 39 AI TOPS of processing power, almost 3.5X compared to previous generation to deliver incredible generative AI experiences on PC. This advancement in technology will enhance user experience by providing greater performance for AI-enabled collaboration, content creation, data analysis, and more. Additionally, the inclusion of AMD PRO technologies offers enterprise-grade manageability features for IT managers to streamline operations, built-in security features work in synergy with ThinkShield to protect against sophisticated attacks, and unprecedented stability for enterprise software.Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 enhances Lenovo's AMD-powered professional workstation portfolio that includes the existing ThinkPad P16s Gen 2, the ThinkStation™ P620, and the latest ThinkStation P8 desktop workstation featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors with up to 96 cores and 192 threads.Whether users are professional artists, engineers, educators, or students, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s empowers them to innovate freely no matter where they are. With its premium features and performance, this mobile workstation provides exceptional value for users who demand reliability and power in a compact form factor.Download the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 AMD datasheet, and for more information on how AI-Ready Lenovo workstations are working toward a smarter, faster future, visit https://techtoday.lenovo.com/workstations For a complete list of ISV certifications, visit http://www.thinkworkstations.com/isv-certifications/ ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 AMD is qualified for Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise, Fedora, Debian, and Rocky. It includes Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise certification, and is available preloaded with Ubuntu or Fedora.Power saving claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions. Actual power saving performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors.5G WWAN option not available in PRC.Pricing and availability may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.LENOVO, THINKPAD, THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. AMD, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 3M is a worldwide trademark of 3M. AutoCAD and Autodesk Revit are trademarks of Autodesk, Inc. SOLIDWORKS is a registered trademark of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world­wide basis. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024, Lenovo Group Limited.Hashtag: #Lenovo

