Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs

Artist’s Impression of NEON’s Crevia Base Tokyo Building

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - In partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, NEON Group Limited ("NEON", the "Company"/collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment, announced that, an immersive cultural IP experience that trail-blazed every city that it has travelled to, with sell-out shows in Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Sydney and more, will be opening in Tokyo come Spring 2025!After travelling to major cities in the US, Europe and Oceania since its global premiere in 2021,will make its Asian debut in 2025 at NEON's Crevia Base Tokyo building. Formerly known as IHI Stage Around Tokyo, NEON's Crevia Base Tokyo building will be revitalised into a premium entertainment venue which will be managed by joint venture partners, Itochu Property Development, Ltd., Sankei Building Co., Ltd., and NEON, with promises to provide an immersive and captivating experience for all visitors.offers visitors a glimpse into the life and accomplishments of King Ramses II, commonly referred to as Ramses the Great, who ruled Egypt for nearly 67 years – one of the longest reigns among all pharaohs in Ancient Egyptian history. Ramses the Great, who lived to about 92 years of age, became the embodiment of Ancient Egypt's power and opulence during the New Kingdom era, spanning from 1539 to 1075 BCE, a period characterized by the zenith of Egyptian civilization. Renowned as a formidable warrior who negotiated peace with neighbouring regions, Ramses spearheaded the building of numerous monumental structures in his honour throughout his reign. This bedazzling exhibition features more than 180 priceless artefacts and ornate golden treasures, including one-of-a-kind relics such as animal mummies, magnificent jewellery, spectacular royal masks, exquisite amulets – many of which have never left Egypt before.This alluring experience is complemented with a virtual reality expedition that immerses visitors in a multi-sensory tour of two of Ramses' most remarkable monuments: the Tomb of Queen Nefertari, his beloved Royal Consort, and the temples of Abu Simbel."I am happy to announce that, will be coming to Japan for the very first time," said former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and notable Egyptian archaeologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass. "This exhibition will tell us the amazing story of this great king who was a family man; a warrior; a master builder and a formidable leader who signed the world's oldest peace treaty with the Hittites. This exhibition full of gold, silver and many great artefacts that have never left Egypt before, will definitely captivate the hearts of all visitors.""NEON is thrilled to bringto Japan, marking the very first Asian stop for this amazing experience of immense historical value. We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Egypt for entrusting their national artefacts to us and also to our esteemed partners Itochu Property Development and Sankei Building for venturing alongside with us on this exciting journey," added Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. "With our combined expertise and resources, we are poised to deliver unparalleled immersive experiences that will captivate audiences and elevate the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond."Just last October, NEON announced the strategic joint venture with Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd. and this partnership saw the establishment of NEON Japan K.K., a subsidiary of the NEON Group with partial ownership by its joint venture partners, spearheading creative and innovative executions of experiential entertainment with deep localisation and strong credibility within the Japanese market.Further solidifying the Group's commitment to collaborative decision-making and leveraging on the local expertise of their valued partners, NEON Japan will convene a 5-member panel as the company's Board of Directors, alongside assembling a proficient team of experts spanning various business units, corporate divisions, and functional domains that will include representation from Itochu Property Development and Sankei Building, to foster new and synergistic opportunities within the organisations to expedite the company's growth trajectory in Japan.Mr. Matsu, president of ITOCHU Property Development, commented, "We will plan various experiences around the IP partnerships under NEON to create a new type of experiential entertainment for visitors to enjoy."President Iijima of The Sankei Building Co., Ltd. said, "We hope to deliver excitement to many people through NEON by utilizing the network of the media group (Fuji Sankei Group)."NEON will introduce cutting-edge entertainment technologies, including animatronics, in collaboration with local partners, to create innovative and captivating experiences for audiences across Japan. Additionally, in line with its vision for growth and innovation, NEON sets its sights on exploring opportunities to collaborate with Japanese IP owners to develop new IP experiences tailored for global markets, showcasing Japan's rich cultural heritage to audiences worldwide.As NEON Japan begins building its team, it will draw on the strengths of its shareholders, harnessing the collective talents from its valued partners and hiring local experts to ensure a seamless and successful launch of its operations.Fuelled by the collaboration with Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd. the NEON Group remains committed to its mission of delivering immersive experiences that inspire and delight audiences worldwide, and looks forward to the incredible opportunities ahead as it expands its presence in Japan.

NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by the Wizarding World open now in Cologne, Germany, and DC, slated to launch in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artifact IP experiences, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. Rex.



The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specializes in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.



NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.



Itochu Property Development, Ltd.

ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. was established in 1997, backed by many years of the ITOCHU Group's experience and track record in property development. We have developed an impressive range of real-estate projects, including condominium apartments and much more.



In our condominium sales division, we are committed to generating fresh value by developing products and services that respond to today's diversifying modes of living through the "CREVIA" brand.



In recent years, as a comprehensive real estate developer, we have expanded our fields beyond that of the residential field, such as our move into logistics facilities, office buildings, and hotel development in order to meet a wide range of customer needs.



Based on our corporate philosophy of "responding to the times to build a way forward," our company will always pursue manufacturing from the perspective of our customers in anticipation of major social changes. We will also try to attain a sustainable society while creating new value.





Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

Sankei Building Co., Ltd. is a real estate developer belonging to the FUJISANKEI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP(FCG).



FCG is Japan's largest media conglomerate consisting of 78 companies, 4 corporations, 3 museums and 13,000 employees. At FCG, our extensive range of business in industries such as television, newspaper, radio, publishing, film, music, soft packaging, online sales and real estate have been highly acclaimed for their achievements over the years.



Sankei Building Co., Ltd. owns properties in Japan's 2 major cities (Tokyo and Osaka), is engaged in real-estate development (offices, residences, hotels, logistics, facilities, aquarium, etc.) as well as leasing / management / cleaning of buildings, operation of commercial facilities/restaurants, facilities for seniors, a performing arts hall, and promotion of performances. We endeavour to provide services of value by leveraging the collective strengths of the group to the maximum.





