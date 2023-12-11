Extraordinary Collaboration: 21st Century Pop Icons BTS Join Forces with Renowned Artist James Jean for Unique Exhibition in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2023 - In an unprecedented showcase of artistic collaboration, acclaimed artist James Jean has joined forces with internationally renowned 21st century pop icons BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) to create a collection of extraordinary exhibits. The <[HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION>, which unveiled these captivating works alongside the original exhibits of HYBE INSIGHT, the museum of HYBE, has achieved great success in South Korea. After the successful showcases in Frankfurt and Manila, the exhibition will make its next stop in Singapore, starting from December 16, 2023. This highly anticipated event will invite visitors to immerse themselves in the unique and harmonious worlds crafted by these exceptional artists.Spanning two dedicated exhibition areas, the <[HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION> will offer an exclusive opportunity to delve into the creative realms of BTS and James Jean. The first zone will showcase a remarkable series of 31 paintings by James Jean, capturing the essence of each BTS member. These exceptional artworks provide a window into the individuality and artistic spirit of each member, offering viewers an aesthetic connection with their favorite artists.In the second zone, visitors will encounter a mesmerizing BTS memorial exhibition, featuring a treasure trove of iconic artifacts and memorabilia from the group's illustrious career. Among the highlights are the actual audio equipment used by each BTS member during their tours such as microphones and in-ear monitors, coveted trophies, and exclusive wardrobes worn in music videos and stage performances. Notably, the awe-inspiring DIOR outfit, known for its breathtaking design, will be on display, captivating visitors with its significance and beauty.The <[HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION> is an unparalleled opportunity for art lovers to gain unprecedented insight into the world of their beloved artists. It will offer a truly immersive experience, allowing admirers to explore the captivating and harmonious synergy between BTS and James Jean.The exhibition will take place at Science Centre Singapore, The Annexe, Hall 3. Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available for purchase on Qoo10 and Sistic ticket websites ( https://www.qoo10.sg/GMKT.INC/Goods/Goods.aspx?goodscode=902926167 https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/kfestbts0224 ) Visitors will also have the opportunity to acquire exclusive merchandise, including postcards, and photo cards featuring the group, as a cherished memento of this extraordinary experience.For further information and updates, please visit the official website https://www.bts-7phases.com and join us on social media. Prepare to embark on a breathtaking journey into the <[HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES_EXHIBITION>, where the worlds of music and art intertwine in a truly remarkable display.Exhibition Title: [HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES_EXHIBITION in SingaporeDates: December 16, 2023 - February 25, 2024Venue: Science Centre Singapore, The Annexe, Hall 3, 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore (609081)Operating Hour: 10:00 AM - 8:50 PM (Everyday)Ticket Price: SGD50 (Inclusive of GST) (Science Centre Singapore access ticket is included)Ticketing :Qoo10 https://www.qoo10.sg/GMKT.INC/Goods/Goods.aspx?goodscode=902926167 Sistic https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/kfestbts0224 Organizers: HYBE INSIGHT, Paradise E&A and Mondaymorning CreativelabCo-promoter: KFSExhibition Official Website: ( https://www.bts-7phases.com Hashtag: #BeyondtheScene #RM #Jin, #SUGA #j-hope #Jimin #V #JungKook #JamesJean #BTSExhibition #KFestival #BTS_EXHIBITION_SevenPhases #BTS_EXHIBITION_SINGAPORE #7Phases

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.



About James Jean

James Jean, an exceptional artist who immigrated from Taiwan to New Jersey as a child and currently based in LA, showcases his intricate and dream-like artworks in this exhibition. His paintings hint at the cruelties of life but are imbued with a surface of utmost beauty through his drawings. By embodying each member, he merges dreams and reality, expressing his unique artistic talent.



