Dashboard $280 Price per Square Feet Revenue

995 units of 1 to 2 Stories

1,600,763 SF

Civic Address The site is bound between Valley Rd to the North, Pinion St to the South, the Tehachapi School District Maintenance Yard and High School to the East and existing residential homes on Clearview Street to the West.

Location City: Tehachapi County: Kern County

Current Zoning PD Planned Development

Development Scenario To be developed in 6 phases over approximately 6 years. There will be approximately 165 units per year.

Projected Revenue 995 units, totaling 1,600,763 square feet saleable

Target average sales rate of $280 per square foot of saleable $421,900,600 projected net residential revenue after 6% sales agent fee

Projected Costs $106 per square foot of GLA projected base construction cost $169,680,878 construction cost

$18,946,631 site servicing cost

$11,707,203 project contingency

$247,571,261 total projected cost