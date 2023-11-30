Academy of Visual Arts (AVA) under the School of Creative Arts (SCA) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) proudly announces the launch of the inaugural “ HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2023 - The(AVA) under the School of Creative Arts (SCA) at(HKBU) proudly announces the launch of the inaugural “

Art Futures Awards

”, an international art award which is the first of its kind in Asia. The project is dedicated to promoting and championing the achievements of outstanding emerging artists, and celebrating the exceptional works of recent graduates in the field of visual arts and associated contemporary art practices.

The works of the six shortlisted artists demonstrate extraordinary standards, and span across a diverse array of media. This includes the art installation Wish of pebble created by young artist Xiong Zheng from Mainland China using materials such as motors and machine parts.

The Awards is honoured to have enlisted internationally reputable members to serve in its judging panel including Mr Yoshitomo Nara (奈良美智), a highly acclaimed Japanese artist, and Mr Hou Hanru (侯瀚如), former Artistic Director of MAXXI, National Museum of the 21st Century Arts

in

Rome. They will gather in HKBU in December to present awards to the talented young artists and share their inspirational insights in art creation.

The Awards, co-organised and co-presented by HKBU’s

AVA

and the art organisations

art-at-all

and

IAE (HK)

, has garnered wide support

in its inaugural year. Over 70 colleges and institutions from countries and regions across Asia, including Mainland China, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, have submitted their nominations. Each college or institution is allowed to nominate up to two 2022/23 graduates.

The judging panel has already shortlisted six finalists from a pool of 30 artists selected at the first round of assessment. Their works demonstrate extraordinary standards , and span across a diverse array of mediums such as painting, sculpture, ceramics, interactive installations, media art, and performing arts.

Advertisement

A much-anticipated award presentation ceremony will be held on 20 December, during which winners of eight awards, including one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and

two

prizes designated for Hong Kong artists, will be announced. In addition to a cash prize of USD10,000, the first prize winner will also be granted a one-month residency in Hong Kong for art exchange.

Professor Johnny M Poon, Founding Dean of SCA

, said, “HKBU has been a well-known cradle of creativity, dedicated to nurturing talents for the art sector. The Art Futures Awards is poised to become a major catalyst for nurturing emerging artistic talents. It also serves as a dynamic platform that connects artists from around the world, which allows students from various academic institutions to exchange ideas for the creation of more inspirational works. By facilitating this creative exchange, the Awards will contribute to the development of an international community of art talents, paving the way for future collaborations and artistic innovations.”

To allow the public to appreciate the exemplary works of these young art talents, a selection of their exceptional art pieces will be presented in Hong Kong from 21 December 2023 to 14 January 2024 at an exhibition to be held at the University’s Kai Tak Campus.

Advertisement

For more event details, please refer to the

Art Futures Awards website

,

Facebook

and

Instagram

page.

Hashtag: #Asia #visualarts #HongKongBaptistUniversity #AVA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.