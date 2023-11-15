Advertisement

Advertisement

[email protected]

[email protected]

Boston, MA and London, UK - News Direct - 14 November 2023 - ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, is proud to announce it has been named the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS). The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Retail Forecasting & Replenishment (RF&R), Q4, 2023 includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives users strategic information to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.According to Avinash Singh, the Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions who researched ToolsGroup and its dynamic JustEnough retail solution, “ToolsGroup has been placed as the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Retail Forecasting and Replenishment owing to its comprehensive and innovative RF&R solutions, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive RF&R vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, and comprehensive product offerings with in-depth domain experience.”This announcement comes on the heels of other recent and exciting developments in the ToolsGroup ecosystem since its acquisition of JustEnough, with the company being named a leader in the SPARK Matrix for Inventory Optimization and bolstering its retail and supply chain solutions by acquiring Evo, a provider of responsive artificial intelligence solutions.According to Sahil Gupta, Chief Product Officer, “Our intense focus on marketplace trends, customer needs, and advancements in the use of AI have enabled us to enhance the already powerful JustEnough solution. By combining real-time planning and execution capabilities with AI, we are furthering our vision to help organizations navigate the supply chain with the ability to sense and respond to changes in customers’ needs in real time and automate the optimal distribution of inventory.”“ToolsGroup is thrilled to be recognized as the leader in retail forecasting and replenishment by QKS,” said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetsova. “Our customer-centric focus keeps us at the vanguard of innovation and helps us provide the software advancements and next-generation AI our customers rely on to achieve real-world KPIs. We are dedicated to continuing these endeavors and delivering enhanced business performance to retail organizations worldwide.”Download the report and read more about ToolsGroup’s industry accolades HERE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant’s research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/ ToolsGroup’s innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn YouTube , or visit www.toolsgroup.com Meir Kahtan+1 917-864-0800Mr. Ajinkya Ingle+1 978-605-1066View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/toolsgroup-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-retail-forecasting-and-replenishment-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-260110409 Hashtag: #ToolsGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.