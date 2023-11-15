Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 - Cotti Coffee, a rapidly growing international brand, has opened its inaugural store in Hong Kong. The grand opening took place on October 30th in the Sheung Wan district.Globally, Cotti Coffee boasts over 6,200 outlets, covering major cities in countries including Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. The brand has been a magnet for attention since the very beginning, captivating audiences worldwide. But what exactly is the allure of Cotti Coffee?Cotti Coffee is the world's fourth largest coffee chain and the global sponsor of the Argentina National Football Teams. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to 328 cities worldwide, encompassing every province in Mainland China, and with operations spanning 28 countries and regions. Driven by its mission of "enabling customers to enjoy a comfortable coffee lifestyle" and its mantra of "Drink Cotti, Feel Younger", Cotti Coffee is committed to offering high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient coffee products, along with a youthful and chic brand experience.Cotti Coffee prides itself on using 100% high-quality Arabica beans. Its two featured blends, Comet and Sirius, won Platinum and Gold medals respectively at the 2022 IIAC International Coffee Tasting Competition. In addition to maintaining exceptional recipe quality, Cotti Coffee also ensures its pricing remains market-friendly, embodying its commitment to "high quality" and "value for money". Customers can indulge in classic coffee delights such as full-bodied Americanos and smooth lattes, alongside a medley of innovative concoctions like the popular Coco Cotti, Stardust Oat Latte, Pampas Blue Coco Latte, and Coco Pearl. Also coming soon to Hong Kong are global favorites such as the Grapefruit Sparkling Cold Brew, Grapefruit Hand-Shaken Iced Tea, as well as the revolutionary "Rice Milk" series that has redefined coffee tastes in China.Cotti Coffee's flair for innovation extends beyond its unique menu to its use of technology. By downloading the official Cotti Coffee app, customers can conveniently order in advance on their smartphones and swiftly collect their orders at the store according to the app's designated preparation time, allowing for more efficient time management.To celebrate the grand opening, Cotti Coffee is offering Americanos for HKD 10 and all other drinks for HKD 20. This special deal will become a regular Monday promotional feature. Moreover, customers can take part in the ongoing "Invite Friends to Enjoy Free Coffee" campaign. By inviting friends to register and place orders through the Cotti Coffee app, customers can earn one complimentary coffee for every new friend they invite.Hashtag: #CottiCoffee #Cotti

