KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - Driven by an unyielding passion for innovation, inQubi is on a mission to redefine the virtual pet experience. Committed to offering companionship, fun, learning, and adventure, inQubi introduces an innovative approach that aims to cater to a diverse audience.Recognising the genuine desire many people have for pet companionship, inQubi offers a thoughtful alternative. Users across Asia can now download the inQubi Companion App for free, set up an account, and welcome their first inQubi virtual pet into their digital lives. The APAC launch is just the beginning, as inQubi has plans to expand globally in the near future.The cornerstone of this initiative is the inQubi Companion App. With this app, users can embark on a journey of digital pet companionship, caring for their virtual pets' needs, and forming a unique bond. Among the captivating roster of virtual pets is Flappy the Flapjack Octopus, who holds the distinction of being the first inQubi that every user receives free of charge upon joining the inQubi community.The inQubi Companion App is designed with user choice in mind, eliminating the need for in-game purchases to enjoy the full experience. Users can earn Qubes, inQubi's in-game currency, to introduce new pets, acquire items, and soon, partake in educational adventures. Qubes can be earned through playing mini-games and engaging in various in-app activities, including daily logins, and caring for your virtual pet.One distinguishing feature of inQubi is its respect for users' time, ensuring a non-intrusive experience with minimal notifications. Additionally, there is no pressure of losing a virtual pet due to inactivity; they remain patiently awaiting the next interaction.The inQubi Companion App is accessible across a wide range of digital devices, ensuring users can connect with their virtual pets at their convenience, whether on desktops, mobile phones, or tablets.Joshua Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of inQubi, states, “We're eagerly anticipating the evolution of inQubi. As we approach Q4 2023, marking our launch and the introduction of our initial batch of virtual pets, we're highly optimistic about what lies ahead.”In line with this optimism, inQubi is gearing up for its next phase, scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. This phase promises to deliver an array of robust features, including pet evolution, enhanced augmented reality functions, explorations for pets, social features, and multiplayer mini-games.Further ahead, inQubi has ambitious plans to merge the digital realm with the tangible world, incorporating augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies. This visionary approach will enable users to interact with their virtual pets in diverse digital landscapes, from everyday environments to fully immersive worlds. The future of virtual pet companionship is set to be an exciting one with inQubi.inQubi will be available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. For more details, please visit inQubi.com Hashtag: #inQubi #VirtualPet #PetSimulationDiscord: https://discord.gg/DFuNZvPN3n YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@inqubi

inQubi is a virtual pet app, designed with a focus on interoperability in the dynamic world of app gaming. With a thoughtful selection of characters and smooth functionality, the development team hopes to offer players a digital companion that's both delightful and engaging.



Designed with users of all ages in mind, inQubi and its Companion App for mobile and desktop platforms serve as stepping stones. We're excited about the potential, as we look to integrate technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality in our upcoming endeavours. There's much more on the horizon for inQubi.



