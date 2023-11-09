From left to right: Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express, Anna Marrs, Group President, Global Commercial Services and Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express, Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board, Chao Yuan, Executive Vice President, Decision Science & Data Strategy, American Express, Philbert Gomez, Vice President and Head, Digital Industry Singapore, Changbin Wang, Managing Director, Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence, American Express.