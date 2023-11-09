"American Express was an early adopter of AI, recognizing its ability to make a transformative impact on various aspects of our business. The Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence expanded our global data science and technology capabilities, allowing us to maintain our world-class credit and fraud risk results and continue on our journey of AI innovation," said Anna Marrs, Group President, Global Commercial Services and Credit & Fraud Risk. "In the next phase of the Center of Excellence, we will bring this same level of innovation to marketing and servicing use cases to deliver on our vision of providing the best customer experience every day."
"EDB supports the development of innovative generative AI applications in businesses in order to improve their productivity and products. We are delighted to partner American Express as it expands its Decision Science Centre of Excellence which will develop novel generative AI tools to serve its global customer base," said Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.
