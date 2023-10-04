Arlo Introduces Three New Second Generation Essential Cameras and Doorbell to Deliver Smart Home Protection at Incredible Value

Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation)

130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view

Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view Integrated Spotlight: Shine a light on your yard to ward off unwelcome visitors

Shine a light on your yard to ward off unwelcome visitors See More at Night: See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white for better identification

See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white for better identification Noise-Cancelling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio

Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun Easy Setup and Install: Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount

Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount MSRP of US$99.99 for a single camera kit.

Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation)

Automated Privacy Shield: Keep moments private at any time by closing the shield directly through the Arlo Secure App

Keep moments private at any time by closing the shield directly through the Arlo Secure App 130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view

Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view Noise-Cancelling Audio with Two-Way Talk: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio

Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision

View critical details even without a light with night vision Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Easy Setup and Install: Plug in and connect directly to Wi-Fi and install anywhere

Plug in and connect directly to Wi-Fi and install anywhere MSRP of US$79.99 for a single camera kit.

Video Doorbell (2nd Generation)

Video Call: Answer the doorbell directly from your phone so you never miss a visitor

Answer the doorbell directly from your phone so you never miss a visitor Visitor Messaging: Have your guests leave a voice message if you're unable to answer the door, while listening remotely at your convenience

Have your guests leave a voice message if you're unable to answer the door, while listening remotely at your convenience Get the Full Picture: See a person from head to toe and packages on the ground with 180-degree field of view

See a person from head to toe and packages on the ground with 180-degree field of view See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision

View critical details even without a light with night vision Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Weather Resistant: Certified to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

Certified to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun MSRP of US$129.99.

.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, recently announced its second generation Essential cameras and doorbell that deliver smart home protection at incredible value in the USA. Today, they are available in Australia and New Zealand.The lineup includes a new standard Essential Outdoor Camera, as well as a new Essential Indoor Camera with an automated privacy shield. A new Video Doorbell with head-to-toe 180-degree field of view is also available."Arlo prides itself in building trusted, lifelong customer relationships with innovative, award-winning security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience," said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – Arlo APAC."Our new second generation Essential cameras and doorbell provide the best combination of technology and value Arlo has ever offered, adding to Arlo's wide range of high-quality products and industry-leading AI software to ensure you can protect your everything."The all-new second generation Essential Cameras and Doorbell offer several new advancements, providing customers with powerful smart home security solutions at affordable price points. Additionally, each device features USB-C connections for easy re-charging, and a new quick set-up process offering a faster, more streamlined experience via Bluetooth.Each of Arlo's second-generation Essential Cameras and Doorbell are available in 2K resolution that delivers two times more clarity than HD, allowing consumers great clarity at an affordable price.The new Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbell include:Check-in and take action quickly when motion is detected around your home with the Essential Outdoor Camera, featuring a 130-degree viewing angle, colour night vision, noise-cancelling audio and an integrated spotlight to rid any unwanted guests.Stay connected to what's happening inside your home and keep your private moments yours with Arlo's Essential Indoor Camera featuring an automated privacy shield. Check-in on your home, family or pets anytime with two-way talk and night vision.See more at your front door and greet guests from anywhere right from your phone with the Arlo Video Doorbell, featuring two-way audio, night vision, and an integrated siren.The second-generation Essential cameras and doorbell are fully compatible with Arlo Secure , Arlo's mobile app that allows users to connect and protect what matters most. An easy-to-use interface manages all connected Arlo products, letting users monitor their entire home and take immediate action right from their phone lock screen for ultimate peace of mind.With a paid Arlo Secure plan, users can take their security to the next level with advanced features including 30 days of rolling video history, customisable Smart Activity Zones for alerts that matter most, as well as time-saving automations that can be programmed to trigger events such as geofencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms and more.Accessories for the Arlo second generation Essential Cameras and Doorbell, including a Solar Panel, Outdoor Charging Cable, and Protective Camera Covers, will also become available.The Arlo second generation Essential Cameras and Doorbells are available now on Arlo.com and leading retailers nationwide. For more information on Arlo's full range of smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com (English)

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo 's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



