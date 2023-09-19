Introducing the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, Limited Edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft CushionHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 September 2023 - As summer draws to a close, 7-Eleven is here to bring even more excitement to its customers! Bringing the beloved Japanese cartoon character "Doraemon" and renowned Kyoto-based brand SOU・SOU together for the very first time, 7-Eleven has curated a fantastic collection of Japanese-style homeware items all centred around the theme of "A Touch of Kyoto Style". This exciting line-up includes the SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass and the SOU GOOD Ceramic Dish with Handle, where the signature prints of SOU・SOU blend seamlessly with classic Doraemon patterns to create some seriously captivating designs. 7-Eleven has also added a hint of minimalism and freshness, making these products equally appealing to both kids and adults. But wait, there's more! 7-Eleven is about to unveil a second wave of surprises with the launch of the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion. It's taken those exclusive Japanese-inspired patterns and transformed them into a range of top-quality items to add a touch of minimalist Japanese aesthetics and fun to your home!
This brand-new series drops at 7-Eleven on 20 September. So, all you Doraemon and SOU・SOU fans, make sure to mark your calendars and head over to 7-Eleven to add these Japanese-style items to your collection!
Collect all four lightweight and compact SOU GOOD UV Umbrellas with Quick-Dry Pouch!
There are four delightful SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch designs available, featuring adorable Doraemon and SOU・SOU's stylish print patterns. These cute and eye-catching umbrellas include the vibrant "Playing with Numbers" design and the elegant, pink and purple "Smile" design – perfect for fans of all ages.
These umbrellas don't just look cute; they're practical too. They provide UPF40+ UV protection and come with an absorbent pouch equipped with microfiber to quickly dry off your umbrella, so your bag stays dry. Weighing in at only about 220g, these lightweight foldable umbrellas are versatile and handy, rain or shine. They're the perfect accessory to complement any outfit, whether you prefer a simple look, a touch of summer energy, or a bit of girlish charm.
As an added bonus, 7-Eleven has a special combo offer: you can randomly redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch with 6 stamps plus $78. Additionally, you can also randomly redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass at the special price of just $36. It's a fantastic combo deal that will bring some Japanese style to your daily routine!
For more details on the four SOU GOOD UV Umbrellas with Quick-Dry Pouch, please refer to this table:
| SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch Redemption Details:
Stamp Distribution Details:
From now until 24 October 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.
Redemption Details:
From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 6 stamps plus $78.
Exclusive yuu Member Offer:
Promotion period: 20 September (7am) to 24 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $65.
| Combo Offer Redemption Details:
From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 6 stamps plus $78. Additionally, for an extra $36, customers can also redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass randomly.
Don't miss out on the highly collectible special edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie
Remember those childhood dreams of having a friend like Doraemon? The 22nd-century robotic cat who could whip out incredible gadgets and share adventures with Nobita. Well, 7-Eleven is turning your dreams into reality with the SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie. This 8-inch soft toy features Doraemon, complete with a traditional Japanese fan adorned with the charming "Faintly" pattern from SOU・SOU. It's an irresistibly cute and nostalgic trip down memory lane!
For more details on the SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie, please refer to this table:
| Special Edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie
The special edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie stands at a delightful 8 inches tall. Doraemon holds a traditional Japanese fan, featuring the meaningful "Faintly" pattern in indigo blue, adding a unique touch that makes this plushie a prized collectible. Its super soft texture and perfect size make it the ideal daily companion. Visit 7-Eleven now and welcome this cheerful and charming Doraemon plushie into your home!
Size: 8 inches
Fabric & Filling: 100% Polyester
| PRODUCT INFORMATION:
| SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie Redemption Details:
From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie for $89 or 9,000 yuu Points plus $35. Limited quantity, while stocks last.
The SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow showcases Doraemon's adorable face on the front and the elegant "Faintly" pattern from SOU・SOU on the back. This design strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and style, making it an ideal addition to your living room or bedroom decor, infusing your home with a sense of tranquillity. And remember, the SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie is also launching on 20 September. Fans of SOU・SOU and Doraemon, make sure to mark your calendars and don't miss out!
For more details on the SOU Good Super Soft Pillow, please refer to this table:
| SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow
This double-sided round Doraemon character cushion will be your cosy companion for those laid-back moments. One side features Doraemon's relaxed and carefree face, while the other showcases a serene indigo blue 'Faintly' pattern. It's the perfect choice for hugging and enjoying leisurely afternoons.
Size: Approx. 35cm in diameter
Materials: 100% Polyester
| WARNING:
| SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow Redemption Details:
From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023 with any purchase, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow for $99. Limited quantity, while stocks last.
Exclusive yuu Member Offer:
Promotion period: 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow with 8,000 yuu Points plus $50. Limited quantity, while stocks last.
*Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.
#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.