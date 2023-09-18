Engage in epic battles in the latest version of GOH - The God of Highschool, a full 3D action RPG adapted from the popular Webtoon “The God of High School.”

Experience the Entire Original Webtoon

Collect and Battle with Iconic Characters

Infinite Possibilities with In-Game Currency

Missions Tailored for New Users



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - MY PLAY FOR ASIA announces the official launch of “GOH - The God of Highschool,” the latest and most exciting version of the beloved game that has taken the mobile gaming world by storm. Based on the original Webtoon with an astounding 5.4 billion cumulative views worldwide, “GOH - The God of Highschool” promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience like no other.Dive headfirst into the captivating world of Mori Jin, a high school student and Taekwondo specialist, as he embarks on a tumultuous journey in “The God of High School,” a fighting tournament that promises the victor anything they want. Brace yourselves for growth, epic battles, and world-saving missions as Mori Jin and his competitors go on to fight against some divine forces.Adapted fromWebtoon, this mobile RPG lets fans of the comic and new players relive the thrilling saga of Mori Jin and other protagonists. Through the game, players can expect a unique and exciting adventure as they unravel the mysteries and challenges that await.With a diverse cast of characters inspired by the original Webtoon, players can collect and engage in epic battles with their favourite characters. The fate of the world rests in your hands as you assemble your dream team.“GOH - The God of Highschool” sets itself apart by offering players the ability to continuously and infinitely earn premium currency within the game. This means that players can collect all characters and top-tier gear by playing instead of paying real money. As players acquire new characters, strategy becomes key to conquering each stage’s challenges. You’ll need to make use of the right combination of characters, type, element, and skill in order to advance.This new version released in the SEA region features the “Beginner’s Carnival” where new users are offered missions tailored to them. Clearing these missions will enable you to obtain various characters and attractive rewards.Prepare for an exhilarating journey that will redefine your mobile gaming experience. Immerse yourself in thrilling battles, captivating storytelling, and countless hours of adventure as you step into the shoes of the main character and embark on a quest to safeguard the world.Hashtag: #mypla

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MY PLAY FOR ASIA

MY PLAY FOR ASIA PTE. LTD. is a gaming powerhouse founded by experts with years of experience in game development and publishing. Through the pursuit of technological development and innovation, MY PLAY FOR ASIA has achieved continuous growth and released various game services that cater to the diverse demands of passionate players.



Among the titles under MY PLAY FOR ASIA's banner are the hardcore action idle RPG Bacchus, the free-to-play fantasy MMORPG Lime Odyssey, and the clicker-based café simulation game Paka's Coffee.



