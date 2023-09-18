Prime members can save big—early—this holiday season with deep discounts on popular brands like Nespresso, Nintendo, and Philips Get Amazon Singapore’s lowest prices this year so far on Bosch, OPPO and Barbie.

Start Holiday Shopping Now

First dibs on early holiday deals ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: Prime members don't have to wait to shop. In the lead up to Prime Big Deal Days, members can enjoy great deals from trusted brands sitewide, across key categories including toys, books, electronics, home, and more. Top deals and discounts include: Amazon.sg Up to 35% off on Smartwatches & Trackers from Fitbit, Garmin and more on Amazon.sg Up to 50% off books including children's books, business books, self-improvement, fiction, and more on Amazon.sg Up to 50% off on Bose on Amazon.sg Up to 70% off International Toys such as Melissa & Doug and VTech, and get an additional S$10 off with min spend of S$100 from Barbie, HotWheels, Star Wars and more on Amazon.sg Up to S$500 off PC products from Acer, HP and MSI on Amazon.sg Amazon Fresh S$20 off S$120 spend on Baby, Grocery, Health & Personal Care and more on Amazon Fresh Up to 30% off carton deals on Amazon Fresh Up to 30% off, buy 4 get an additional 15% off on Kettle Chips, Coca-Cola, Lavazza, and more on Amazon Fresh Up to 35% off, buy more save more on Cadbury, Oreo, Marigold, Ritz, and more on Amazon Fresh International Store Up to 35% off on REVLON, Neutrogena, OGX on Amazon US Up to 35% off Fitbit, SanDisk on Amazon US Up to 50% off storage drives & accessories on Amazon US

More ways to shop this PBDD

Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information. Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard.

: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Promotions : Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 11 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. Bank promotions Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off S$160 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. UOB cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. Looking for more payment promotions? Get 1% off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 18 September. Buy Now, Pay Later with Grab and Atome on Amazon.sg Get S$15 off S$150 min spend with PayLater by Grab Get S$10 off S$150 min spend with Atome

: Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 11 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

Get Ready for the Big Day

Join Prime: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. Set up personalised deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Big Deal Days to create deal alerts. Once Prime Big Deal Days arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 -Prime members can start their holiday shopping early with Amazon Singapore's first-ever Prime Big Deal Days available exclusively on Amazon.sg from 10 to 11 October. This new event offers Prime members the chance to access a bonanza of deals across top brands and grab their holiday season favourites early. With deals dropping throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options, Prime members can enjoy exclusive access to early holiday deals at https://www.amazon.sg/primebigdealdays . Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Big Deal Days."This is the first time that we are bringing Prime Big Deal Days to Singapore, and we are thrilled to offer our Prime members more exclusive savings ahead of the holiday season," said Leo Laforgia, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "On top of Prime membership benefits which includes fast and convenient delivery, access to streaming entertainment and our international stores, Prime members can enjoy early access to amazing deals from the most sought-after brands during Prime Big Deal Days. Our aim is to help our customers spend less and smile more, by providing a seamless shopping experience with a wide selection of authentic products at great prices that customers can trust."Prime members can enjoy exclusive early access to holiday deals now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, with over hundreds of deals from top brands includingPrime members can also easily discover products from the many small business brands at Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses . Find the best deals from small businesses, including fromLearn how to best prepare for Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.Prime Big Deal Days will kick off in 19 countries around the world on 11 October, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #AmazonSG #AmazonPrime

