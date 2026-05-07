SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 — Tesla is recalling 218,868 vehicles in the United States due to delayed rearview camera images that could increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The regulator said the rearview camera display in affected vehicles may be delayed when the vehicle is placed in reverse, reducing driver visibility.

The recall covers certain Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to address the issue, the regulator said. — Bernama-Xinhua