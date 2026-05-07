KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Capital A Bhd shares rose in early trade today following AirAsia Bhd’s placing an order for 150 Airbus A220 aircraft, the largest order for the model to date.

Capital A is the parent and holding company of AirAsia, the airline business brand company.

Earlier today, Airbus Commercial Aircraft chief executive officer Lars Wagner announced the purchase order in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

Also present at the ceremony was Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, founder of the Malaysian low-cost airline, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney witnessed the landmark deal announcement.

Meanwhile, in a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia, AirAsia X Bhd said the A220 aircraft purchase will not have any immediate impact on the company’s financial position, as aircraft deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2028.

“The group intends to secure necessary aircraft financing approximately 10 months to 12 months prior to each aircraft’s delivery date,” it said.

At 10.20am, Capital A shares gained one sen to 44.5 sen, with 32.43 million shares traded. — Bernama