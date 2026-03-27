BEIJING, March 27 — The total revenue of China’s science fiction industry in 2025 amounted to 126.1 billion yuan (RM83.23 billion), according to a report released by China Research Institute for Science Popularisation today, reported Xinhua.

The total revenue has exceeded the 100-billion-yuan mark for three consecutive years, and the industry is steadily entering a new stage of high-quality development, said the institute at the China Science Fiction Convention 2026 in Beijing.

The report covered five core sectors of the sci-fi industry — literature, films and TV shows, video games, derivative products and themed tourism — highlighting the annual development trends and future trajectories of China’s sci-fi industry. — Bernama-Xinhua