SEREMBAN, Feb 7 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) is intensifying the implementation of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) through strategic collaboration between Mara and the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) to ensure the agenda is executed comprehensively and effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the implementation of the Bumiputera agenda is not driven by Mara alone, but involves coordination with other departments and agencies under the ministry.

“Mara is working with Teraju to empower PuTERA35, which runs from 2025 to 2035. We have identified 132 initiatives for Bumiputeras in the economic field, and as of December 31 last year, progress has reached 44.5 per cent.

“We have another nine years to achieve full implementation. To monitor progress, a Bumiputera agenda empowerment section has been established in each ministry, involving all Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs),” he told reporters at the “Road to Ramadan” programme at the Kariah Pantai Mosque today.

Also present were his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, Negri Sembilan senior state executive council Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Datuk Mohd Asna Amin.

During the programme, Ahmad Zahid presented RM18,000 in donations to nine mosques, RM3,000 to three suraus, as well as contributions to orphans and the asnaf in Mukim Pantai.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Mara–Teraju collaboration also aims to list potential Bumiputera companies on Bursa Malaysia.

According to him, three companies were listed last year, while five companies are targeted to be listed this year.

“Hopefully, this number will grow by 2035 as these companies receive guidance, encouragement, and loan facilities to expand their businesses,” he said.

The media previously reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had urged the ministry and GLICs to evaluate the effectiveness of high-impact initiatives under PuTERA35, ensuring that initiatives are complementary and not overlapping.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid said that the first meeting of the Ummah Consultative Council, involving 11 clusters, including political parties, Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs), professionals, scholars, and individuals, is expected to be held during Ramadan.

It will serve as a platform to obtain strategic feedback to guide the government in implementing the Islamic agenda and addressing issues concerning the ummah, including misinterpretations, he added.

Meanwhile, regarding the Gerakan Anti-Rumah Anutan Haram (Garah) rally, which was ordered to be cancelled today, Ahmad Zahid urged all parties to act with wisdom and discipline.

“There are rules set by the Cabinet. If the lands belong to companies, individuals, or the state government, the truth must be respected. Guidelines have been coordinated for all relevant parties to follow.

“Yes, we are aware that some are not complying, but legal and prudent methods are being used. I hope no aggressive actions will cause further problems. The government is very concerned about this issue, and all parties must adhere to the proper procedures,” he said. — Bernama