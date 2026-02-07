KUCHING, Feb 7 — There is no clear timeline to table the bill on 17 new Sarawak State Assembly seats in the Dewan Rakyat, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is also the Kapit Member of Parliament, said there is no information on when the proposal will be presented, as the process is still being discussed at the relevant levels.

“We do not have any information yet,” he said briefly when met by reporters after attending a meeting of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Supreme Council, chaired by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

Nanta was also not sure whether the additional seats could be implemented in time for the next state election, which must be held by February 2027.

Nanta, who is also the GPS secretary-general, said the matter has been discussed and is being worked on, but no further details can be shared at this stage.

At a Special Sitting of the Sarawak State Assembly in July last year, the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025 was passed, increasing the number of state seats to 99 from 82.

Recently, the media reported that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said any decision on the implementation of a delimitation review would only be determined by the Election Commission (EC) after the completion of an eight-year period.

For Sarawak, she said the eight-year period for the state’s redelineation exercise ended on Aug 21, 2023.

“The EC is in the process of preparing its proposed delimitation review for the state before proceeding with the next steps as provided under the Federal Constitution,” she said. — Bernama