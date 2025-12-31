KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$124.12 billion (RM503 billion) as at November 30, 2025, while other foreign currency assets stood at US$266.2 million, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format.

It said the detailed disclosure also provides guidance on the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period.

“Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as at end-November 2025, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable,” it said in a statement today.

BNM stated that for the next 12 months, the predetermined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include, among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$13.18 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$21.02 billion as at end-November 2025, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” it added.

It said that in line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans.

“Projected foreign currency inflows amount to US$2.91 billion in the next 12 months,” it said.

The central bank said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$417 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-a-vis ringgit,” it said. — Bernama