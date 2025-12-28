=MOSCOW, Dec 28 — OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, will hire a chief security officer for artificial intelligence (AI) who will focus on identifying threats in this area and ways to combat them, the company’s CEO, Sam Altman said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“If you want to help the world figure out how to enable cybersecurity defenders with cutting edge capabilities while ensuring attackers can’t use them for harm, ideally by making all systems more secure, and similarly for how we release biological capabilities and even gain confidence in the safety of running systems that can self-improve, please consider applying,” Altman said on X.

The job will be formally named the Head of Preparedness, he noted.

The CEO explained that humanity is now entering a world where it was necessary to have a more accurate understanding of how neural networks could be abused, as well as how to address these weaknesses in OpenAI products and elsewhere.

A link to the job description was attached to the post, it states that Head of Preparedness will be paid US$555,000 (RM2.2 million) per year. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti