KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Proton Holdings Bhd said its new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Tanjung Malim is almost complete, with full-scale production scheduled to start in September.

In a press release today, Proton said the facility, built within its high-tech compound, has reached 90.4 per cent completion just six months after its groundbreaking in February. Equipment installation is at 83.5 per cent, bringing overall progress to 86.9 per cent.

The first model off the line will be the Proton e.MAS 7, touted as the country’s first EV from a Malaysian automotive brand, followed by the e.MAS 5, an entry-level EV currently on a nationwide roadshow.

The plant was designed for scalability, with initial production capacity of 20,000 units annually that can be expanded to 45,000 units depending on demand in Malaysia and overseas markets.

It features flexible assembly lines, modular tester systems and optimised logistics for both domestic and export sales.

Wan Yousry Mohamed, Proton’s head of manufacturing engineering, said the company had completed a machine trial run of its first car body and was in the final stages of equipment calibration ahead of the production launch.

“This trial run is to continuously check on our equipment readiness. We are now in the final stages of preparing the zones for installation and integration. All calibration and validation activities will be carried out progressively to ensure we are fully prepared,” he said.

To date, Proton has recruited over 30 non-executive workers with Malaysian Skills Certificate and diploma qualifications, with plans to add more than 200 jobs in EV industrialisation and technical services for the local community.

The company is also partnering with Polytechnic Sultan Azlan Shah to align technical training with industry requirements.

The plant incorporates dedicated areas for EV-specific needs such as battery assembly, high-voltage safety and electrical testing.

Proton said its Chinese partner Geely has provided expertise in production systems, equipment selection and staff training to ensure the facility meets global standards.

“This plant symbolises Proton’s transformation and our commitment to a sustainable, high-tech future,” Wan Yousry said, adding that the company aims to position Malaysia as a leader in the regional EV sector.