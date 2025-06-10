KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Honda Malaysia today announced a product recall involving 87,490 units of Honda vehicles to replace their fuel pump as a precautionary measure.

The affected models include Accord (year of model: 2013 - 2017), BR-V (2017 - 2018), City (2014 - 2019), City (Hybrid) (2018, 2019), Civic (2017, 2018), CR-V (2018 - 2020), HR-V (2015 - 2018), Jazz (2015 - 2020), Jazz (Hybrid) (2018) and Odyssey (2017 - 2019).

“The fuel pump’s impeller may swell after prolonged fuel immersion, potentially preventing the vehicle from starting or causing the engine to stall while driving,” the company said in a statement.

A total of 84,073 units of the Jazz, City, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V, CR-V and Odyssey are involved,.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,417 units of the Civic and CR-V are affected by an issue with the high-pressure fuel pump, which may crack due to prolonged use and excessive stress, potentially leading to a fuel leak or giving rise to a fuel odor while driving or idling.

The affected models involved in the product recall for high-pressure fuel pumps were Civic (2023, 2024) and CR-V (2024).

Honda said all affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Customers can also check if their vehicle is affected in the recall via the Honda Touch application.

Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of the notification to replace the fuel pump, subject to parts availability.

“The replacement of the affected fuel pump and high-pressure fuel pump is free of charge and all cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia. The replacement stock will be available in stages,” it added. — Bernama