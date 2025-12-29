KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) eased further by 1.8 per cent in November 2025 from a 0.1 per cent decrease in October 2025, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector declined by 9.7 per cent, after a 2.7 per cent increase in the previous month, owing to a double-digit decrease of 16.2 per cent in the growing of perennial crops index.

“At the same time, the mining sector contracted by 7.2 per cent, compared to a decline of 1.0 per cent in October 2025, attributed to negative changes in both the extraction of natural gas and the extraction of crude petroleum indices, which fell by 11.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively.

“The manufacturing sector also registered a moderate decline of 0.6 per cent, maintaining the same rate of contraction as in the previous month, due to a decline of 6.6 per cent in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products index,” he said in a statement today.

In contrast, he said the electricity and gas supply sector grew by 4.1 per cent, while the water supply sector rose by 10.1 per cent.

Comparing Malaysia’s PPI for November 2025 with selected countries, Mohd Uzir said the selected countries showed mixed trends, with Japan’s PPI increasing by 2.7 per cent, maintaining a similar pace as in the previous month.

“In contrast, China remained in producer deflation, with its PPI declining by 2.2 per cent, from a decline of 2.1 per cent in October 2025, (representing) the 38th consecutive month of decline, reflecting sustained price competition amid persistently weak domestic demand.

“Similarly, Thailand’s PPI contracted by 1.6 per cent, following a 1.4 per cent decline in the previous month.

“This marked the ninth straight month of year-on-year negative producer inflation, a similar trend in Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama