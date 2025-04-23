PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — Malaysia and China today agreed to strengthen their aviation ties by accelerating the development of a “twin hub” cooperation between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, in pursuit of a smoother and more efficient Asean-China Air Silk Road.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the cooperation aligned with the shared interests of both nations and is expected to enhance regional air logistics capacity and facilitate closer economic ties.

“Both sides are committed to a comprehensive aviation cooperation and will strengthen the technical exchange of civil aviation expertise, enhance aviation logistics cooperation between KLIA and Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport to realise the common vision of a seamless Air Silk Road between Asean and China,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said that to ensure the smooth implementation of this initiative, both parties agreed to establish a dedicated working mechanism and plan to organise a high-level forum focused on air logistics cooperation that brings together government and industry stakeholders to explore practical collaboration.

Earlier, Loke received a courtesy call from the Vice-Governor of Henan Province, Sun Shougang and his delegation at the Transport Ministry here.

The delegation included several aviation experts from the Henan Province, which has a population of nearly 100 million — three times the size of Malaysia — and possesses significant economic weight and potential in developing aviation hubs.

The Vice-Governor’s visit follows closely after the state visit to Malaysia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, providing a timely opportunity for both sides to follow through on key areas outlined in the recent Malaysia-China Joint Statement.

Loke said Malaysia welcomes greater engagement and cooperation with Chinese provinces and cities, especially those like Henan, which possess strong economic capabilities and strategic positioning in key areas such as transport, logistics and regional connectivity.

“We look forward to building a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation together. In particular, against the backdrop of growing uncertainties in global trade, both parties expressed strong confidence in the steady progress of Malaysia-China relations,” he said. — Bernama