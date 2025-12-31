KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Capital A Bhd has sought Bursa Malaysia Securities’ approval to extend until January 19, 2026 to complete its proposed share distribution.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, the airline said RHB Investment Bank Bhd has applied for a time extension on behalf of the company.

AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) intends to allot and issue the share distribution concurrently with shares to be issued under its proposed private placement, the airline said.

The board has, however, been informed that the private placement is expected to be delayed because documentation from identified investors subscribing to the placement shares has yet to be finalised.

As a result, completing the proposed distribution will also be delayed, pending finalisation of documentation from the identified investors subscribing for the placement, it said.

In a separate filing, AAX said it had applied to Bursa Securities today seeking approval to extend the time needed to complete implementing its proposed private placement, proposed acquisition of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd and proposed granting of subscription options.

AAX said it is not seeking a time extension for the proposed issuance of free warrants, which was completed today (December 31, 2025), nor for the proposed acquisition of AirAsia Bhd and the proposed share capital reduction because these are not subject to an implementation deadline. — Bernama