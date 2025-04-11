KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today amid cautious sentiments, and the market undertone remained uncertain.

At 11.04 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.46 points to 1,453.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.13. The benchmark index opened 21.47 points lower at 1,441.66.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers 455 to 304. A total of 367 counters were unchanged, 1,239 untraded and nine suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares, valued at RM759.25 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank dropped 17 sen to RM9.82, Public Bank eased three sen to RM4.22, Tenaga Nasional slipped 14 sen to RM13.16, and CIMB lost 25 sen to RM6.66. IHH Healthcare, however, went up seven sen to RM6.87.

In active trade, MYEG added 5.5 sen to 89 sen, SumiSaujana gained one sen to 20 sen, Trive Property was flat at 3.5 sen, while Bina Puri and Top Glove each decreased half-a-sen to 34.5 sena and 90.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 53.80 points to 10,788.61, the FBMT 100 Index shed 52.02 points to 10,588.78, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched up 17.75 points to 10,588.57.

The FBM 70 Index shaved 7.64 points to 15,227.49, while the FBM ACE Index rose 28.57 points to 4,398.30.

Across sectors, the Financial Services Index dropped 290.90 points to 17,473.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.12 of-a-point to 138.92, the Energy Index weakened 10.50 points to 649.44, and the Plantation Index advanced 14.31 points to 7,060.20. — Bernama