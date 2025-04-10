BEIJING, April 10 — China is willing to work with its trading partners, including Asean countries, to strengthen communication and coordination, its commerce minister said in talks with Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

China’s Commerce Ministry said both talked about strengthening of China-Malaysia ties as well as China-Asean economic and trade cooperation. Malaysia is the chair for Asean this year.

China commerce minister Wang Wentao said Beijing is willing to address concerns through dialogue and consultation on equal footing and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system in light of the US’ tariff actions. — Reuters