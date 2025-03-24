KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is inviting Malaysian companies from various industries to exhibit at four major trade shows — Battery Show Asia, Mobility-Tech Asia, Build4Asia, and Data Center Asia — held simultaneously at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, from July 15-17, 2025.

In a statement today, MATRADE said these co-located events focus on high-value industries undergoing rapid transformation and present an ideal avenue for Malaysian businesses to showcase their expertise, form strategic partnerships, and unlock new business opportunities across the region.

The agency said Battery Show Asia provides an essential platform for Malaysian manufacturers, energy solution providers, and technology firms to connect with global industry leaders and expand their footprint in this fast-evolving sector.

Meanwhile, Mobility Tech Asia presents an opportunity for Malaysian businesses specialising in electric vehicle components, charging infrastructure, and intelligent transportation systems to demonstrate their capabilities and tap into growing market demand.

As for Build4Asia, it offers an exclusive stage for Malaysian companies to showcase sustainable building materials, prefabricated construction solutions, and smart city innovations to an audience keen on advanced infrastructure and green development, it said.

Meanwhile, Data Center Asia provides a gateway for Malaysian technology firms to capitalise on the increasing demand for data centre infrastructure, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, further cementing Malaysia’s role as a key player in the region’s digital transformation, it added.

MATRADE said Hong Kong serves as a crucial gateway for Malaysian exporters, offering a strategic location, strong business environment, and extensive trade networks that make it an ideal launchpad for establishing a regional presence, connecting with key decision-makers, and gaining valuable market insights.

Its deputy chief executive officer (export acceleration) Abu Bakar Yusof said Asia’s steady economic growth presents vast opportunities for Malaysian businesses across key industries, from green technology to digital transformation and advanced manufacturing.

He said Malaysian companies have the potential to penetrate new markets, secure lucrative deals, and drive sustainable growth across Asia. — Bernama