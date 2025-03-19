KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysian wealth management company Versa, which offers an alternative savings platform, has raised RM30 million from investors to expand its reach among younger Malaysians.

In a statement today, the company said it currently has approximately 300,000 registered Malaysian users, with 90 per cent of them aged below 40.

"This funding is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision," said Versa chairman Datuk Noorazman Aziz.

"We are committed to driving financial inclusivity and providing Malaysians with innovative, transparent, and rewarding investment solutions," he added.

Versa's latest funds were raised through a Series A investment round—an early-stage funding round designed to help startups accelerate growth—led by AHAM Asset Management Berhad (AHAM Capital).

Other investors included Pahang royal family member Tengku Fahad Mua'adzam Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, and Versa CEO Teoh Wei-Xiang.

Founded in 2021, Versa initially gained attention by removing traditional upfront investment fees, typically ranging from 2 to 5 per cent, reportedly making investing more accessible and cost-effective for everyday Malaysians.

The platform further engages younger audiences through interactive features such as 'Versa Quest,' where users complete financial challenges to unlock bonus interest rates.

Versa noted that former minister and popular youth influencer Khairy Jamaluddin, who serves as Versa's ambassador, has significantly contributed to promoting the platform’s innovative savings features and boosting its appeal among younger generations.

This latest funding injection aims to accelerate user growth and expand the platform's offerings, reinforcing Versa's position as a leading financial wellness solution for young Malaysians.