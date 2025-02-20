KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysia’s trade recorded the 13th successive month of year-on-year growth in January 2025, rising 3.1 per cent to RM241.95 billion compared to January 2024, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) today.

The ministry said exports grew for the fourth consecutive month, increasing by 0.3 per cent to RM122.79 billion, while imports rose by 6.2 per cent to RM119.16 billion.

This resulted in a trade surplus of RM3.63 billion, the 57th successive month of surplus since May 2020, it added.

“The export performance in January 2025 was driven by robust growth in key sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture.

“This year commenced with an impressive monthly performance in electrical and electronic (E&E) exports, which saw an increase of almost RM7 billion,” Miti said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, other products that recorded export growth include palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, as well as machinery, equipment and parts.

In terms of markets, Miti said exports to the United States and Taiwan posted significant double-digit growth in January 2025, fuelled by rising demand for E&E products, notably semiconductor devices and integrated circuits.

Building on Malaysia’s robust economic growth in 2024, Miti said the ministry and Matrade are dedicated to accelerating export growth by strengthening ties with key trade partners, tapping into new markets and providing Malaysian exporters with the support needed for their resilience and sustainable long-term success. — Bernama