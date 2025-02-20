KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is scheduled to be delisted from Bursa Malaysia on February 25, 2025.

Trading of MAHB’s shares was suspended today in preparation for the delisting, following the completion of the Gateway Development Alliance (GDA) consortium’s offer to privatise MAHB.

On February 12, GDA, a consortium comprising Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the Employees Provident Fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners, acquired 1.64 billion MAHB shares or 98.68 per cent of MAHB’s total issued shares as at 5pm the same day.

The consortium applied for MAHB’s delisting from Bursa Malaysia the following day and subsequently proposed to compulsorily acquire all of the MAHB shares at RM11 apiece from dissenting shareholders, invoking the provisions of Section 222 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

During the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the consortium’s offer to acquire all remaining MAHB shares at RM11 per share is aimed at positioning the company for a future relisting at a higher valuation. — Bernama