US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order at the White House, in Washington, US, January 23, 2025. — Reuters pic
New to investing? Versa
makes it simple—sign up via the app, invest RM100, and we’ll give you RM10 off
as a first-time user . Exclusively for Malay Mail readers: Use code VERSAMM10
Tuesday, 04 Feb 2025 1:38 PM MYT
BEIJING, Feb 4 — China's finance ministry on Tuesday announced a package of tariffs on a range of US products in an immediate response to a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports announced by US President Donald Trump that went into effect at 0501 GMT. — Reuters