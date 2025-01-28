TOOKYO Jan 28 — Japanese tech stocks fell sharply for a second day running on today following a plunge in US tech stocks after the emergence of a low-cost Chinese generative AI model.

US chip-maker Nvidia led a rout on Wall Street, falling nearly 17 percent on fears that Chinese firm DeepSeek's chatbot could threaten US dominance in artificial intelligence.

In Tokyo, shares in Advantest, a chip-testing firm that supplies Nvidia, was down 10 percent, adding to an 8.6-percent plunge yesterday.

Softbank, part of a $500-billion AI infrastructure push announced last week by US President Donald Trump, fell almost six percent after dropping 8.3 percent yesterday.

The broader Nikkei 225 index was down 1.62 percent. — AFP