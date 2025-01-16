BANGKOK, Jan 16 — Malaysia, as the current chair of Asean, has called on member states to reinforce their commitment to finalising the negotiation of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by the end of this year.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that the Asean DEFA represents a significant step forward for the region, and Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring the negotiations are concluded successfully.

“Once the negotiation is completed, Asean DEFA is projected to double the Asean digital economy’s value to US$2 trillion by 2030, up from a projected US$1 trillion without DEFA, and has the potential to multiply each member states’ digital economy by 4-7 times,” he told Bernama during an interview on the sidelines of the 5th Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) here on Thursday.

He emphasised that this transformation would result in substantial economic growth across the region, contingent on member states intensifying cross-border collaboration, improving interoperability, and strengthening regulatory frameworks and capacity building within their countries.

Gobind reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to fostering a digitally resilient Asean that aligns with global trends and technological advancements.

“Therefore, Malaysia is of the view that this Agreement is pivotal in transforming Asean into a digitally resilient and integrated region,” he said.

For record, the study on the Asean DEFA was officially endorsed by the Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) meeting on Aug 19, 2023.

The DEFA seeks to offer a comprehensive roadmap to empower businesses and stakeholders across Asean, through accelerating trade growth, enhancing interoperability, creating a safe online environment, and increasing participation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Meanwhile on the 5th ADGMIN, Gobind noted that its theme, “Secure, Innovative, Inclusive: Shaping Asean’s Digital Future”, closely aligns with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

He said both themes emphasise a progressive, inclusive approach to regional development, encouraging collaboration among Asean member states to address common challenges.

“While ADGMIN underscores the importance of securing digital ecosystems, fostering innovation, and ensuring inclusivity in shaping Asean’s digital landscape, Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme focuses on inclusivity and sustainability as core principles.

“This synergy reflects a shared commitment to empowering all sectors of society, promoting equitable growth, and ensuring long-term resilience, particularly in the face of rapid technological advancements and evolving global dynamics,” Gobind added.

He further highlighted that ADGMIN serves as a key platform for collaboration and dialogue among Asean digital ministers, while its primary goal is to advance the region’s digital transformation agenda and strengthen the Asean digital economy.

Earlier, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra officiated the opening ceremony of the 5th Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting, which was held on Thursday in Bangkok. — Bernama