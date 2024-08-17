KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Genting Bhd said yesterday it has sought legal advice after the Nevada gaming regulator filed multiple complaints, including allegations that it had failed to ban criminals from its Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) in the US.

RWLV LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Genting, operates Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada.

RWLV is “actively working to communicate” with the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), Genting said in an exchange filing, according to The Edge.

Genting and RWLV look forward to resolving the issues raised by the gaming board and “continuing to ensure that business practices at Resorts World Las Vegas meet all regulatory and legal requirements,” the company said.

Yesterday, RWLV was accused of allowing individuals with convictions for running illegal gambling operations, money laundering, and tax-law violations to place millions of dollars in wagers.

The 31-page complaint alleges that the resort “welcomed certain individuals with suspected or actual ties to illegal bookmaking, histories of federal felony convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and ties to organised crime,” according to Bloomberg.

The complaint said RWLV allowed suspected illegal bookmakers to operate and that gaming employees referred prospective customers to these bookmakers.

It also includes allegations that RWLV used a suspected bookmaker’s spouse as an independent agent.

The NGCB seeks fines for each violation of the Nevada Gaming Control Act or Commission Regulations and is considering appointing a supervisor to determine if the company’s gaming licence should be revoked or suspended.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is committed to protecting the state of Nevada, its citizens and visitors, and Nevada’s vital gaming industry,” NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick said in a statement.

“All suspected violations of Nevada’s gaming laws and regulations will be fully investigated, and disciplinary action will be filed when warranted,” he added.

Genting stated that the group and RWLV take any suggestion of violations very seriously.

“Genting and its subsidiaries are committed to doing business with the utmost integrity and in line with applicable laws and industry guidelines,” the company added.

Opened in June 2021, RWLV features 3,500 hotel rooms and a 5,000-seat theatre and is a major addition to the Las Vegas Strip.