KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) in the US has accused Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) of catering to individuals with ties to organised crime in a complaint filed yesterday.

The NGCB’s 31-page complaint alleged that Resorts World Las Vegas LLC, and its parent company, Genting Bhd, “welcomed certain individuals with suspected or actual ties to illegal bookmaking, histories of federal felony convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and ties to organised crime”, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The complaint said the resort allowed individuals with convictions for running illegal gambling operations, money laundering and tax-law violations to place millions of dollars in wagers.

“The culture within Resorts World created the perception, or the reality in certain instances, that Resorts World is an avenue to launder funds derived from illegal activity,” the NGCB said in its statement, as quoted by the Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) magazine.

“The NGCB investigation revealed acceptance among RWLV executives of a culture where information of suspicious or illegal activity is, at a minimum, negligently disregarded, or at worst, wilfully ignored for financial gain.”

The regulator said that RWLV and related parties have the right to respond to the allegations, request a hearing, or reach a settlement with the NGCB.

The complaint said Mathew Bowyer, who is a registered independent agent contracted with RWLV, pleaded guilty in federal court to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return.

Another, Edwin Ting, was convicted of conducting an illegal gambling business and has ties to organised crime.

The complaint also names Chad Iwamoto, convicted of transmission of wagering information and failing to file a monthly tax return.

A separate complaint was filed against Nicole Bowyer, wife of Mathew Bowyer, who allegedly profited from casino wagering by her husband and his friends.

According to IAG, former RWLV President and COO Scott Sibella was let go in September 2023 for violating company policy, with speculation linking his departure to the NGCB investigation.

Bloomberg wrote that the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is committed to protecting the State of Nevada, its citizens and visitors, and Nevada’s vital gaming industry,” said NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick said in the statement.

Opened in June 2021, RWLV features 3,500 hotel rooms and a 5,000-seat theatre and is a major addition to the Las Vegas Strip.