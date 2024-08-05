KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Berjaya Food Bhd announced today that its international arm has secured the rights to operate Starbucks stores in Iceland, Denmark, and Finland.

This marks the first entry of a Malaysian public-listed food-and-beverage company into Nordic markets, according to a statement by the company.

Berjaya Food International (BFI) will focus on local hiring and sourcing while lending its culinary and operational expertise.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for excellence to the vibrant Nordic coffee culture, introducing warm Malaysian hospitality and promising the exceptional Starbucks ‘third place’ experience cherished worldwide,” said Berjaya Food Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sydney Quays.

Starbucks Europe, Middle East, and Africa president Duncan Moir said, “We’re pleased to expand our presence in the Nordic markets alongside our trusted and long-term business partner, Berjaya Food, and contribute to the vibrant local coffee community in the region.

In Denmark, BFI’s expansion will build on the store footprint established by the largest Danish retailer Salling Group A/S.

“We are pleased to welcome Berjaya Food as our new licensed retail operator partner and look forward to a strong collaboration that will strengthen our position in the Danish market even further,” said Salling Group Salling & Franchise CEO Marianne Bedsted.

Berjaya Food’s portfolio includes Starbucks Coffee, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Paris Baguette.

Currently, there are more than 400 Starbucks stores across Malaysia and Brunei, five Paris Baguette stores in Malaysia, 70 Kenny Rogers Roasters stores in Malaysia, 34 Jollibean outlets in Singapore and seven Sala stores in Malaysia.