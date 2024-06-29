BUTTERWORTH, June 29 — The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) has disbursed RM9.44 billion in business financing to 581,697 entrepreneurs since its inception in 1998 up until last May.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said Tekun Nasional aims to allocate RM800 million this year to support 45,670 informal and micro-entrepreneurs nationwide.

“This allocation includes RM470 million from internal funds, with RM30 million designated for the Empowerment Financing Scheme (SPUMI Goes Big). In Budget 2024, the government allocated RM330 million to Tekun Nasional,” he said at the Penang Tekun Madani event held at Dewan Seberang Perai (SP) Arena in Seberang Jaya.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event. Also present were Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan and Tekun Nasional chairman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.

On the Tekun Madani event, he said the three-day carnival, which kicked off yesterday with a target of 80,000 visitors, aimed to commemorate Tekun Nasional’s establishment at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Ewon said following the success of the pioneering project at USM, when Anwar served as Finance Minister, a total of RM150 million was allocated in 1998 for establishing and operating Tekun Nasional nationwide.

“The Tekun Madani Carnival serves as Tekun Nasional’s platform to provide opportunities for informal and micro-entrepreneurs and collaborative partners to enhance market presence.

“It also facilitates face-to-face engagement on the latest entrepreneurial and cooperative initiatives, including training, grants, and financing products offered by Kuskop (Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry) and its affiliated agencies,” he added.

During the event, Tekun Nasional also recognised 10 successful entrepreneurs from Penang based on their business performance improvements and satisfactory repayments after obtaining Tekun Nasional financing. — Bernama