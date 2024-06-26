KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Mydin has recently launched its very own eWallet called Mydin Pay, and it claims to be the first local wholesaler and retailer with an eWallet. The retailer also offers free credit and cashback promo for early bird users.

The Mydin Pay app is available to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It supports DuitNow QR payments and it claims that transactions will be displayed in real time. In addition, the app also allows users to discover promotions, rewards, coupons and rebates tailored to Mydin’s business.

As part of its launch promo, the first 1,000 customers can redeem RM5 credit which is credited immediately to your Mydin Pay eWallet account. There’s no minimum spend required and the credit is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition, customers who spend at least RM150 in a single transaction at any physical Mydin outlet with Mydin Pay will receive a 5% cashback (capped at RM7.50) which is credited to their eWallet account. Take note that this 5% cashback offer is limited to the first 3,000 utilisations and each customer is only entitled to one cashback applicable for a single use per transaction.

The free RM5 credit is offered until 30th June, while the cashback promo is running until 31st July 2024. You can view the terms and conditions here.

The Mydin Pay app is developed by WavPay and the retailer was the first to subscribe to the company’s eWallet service. The eWallet app looks quite rudimentary but it seems to do the job just fine.

At the moment, the Mydin Pay app is only offered to Malaysians and you’ll need to perform an eKYC process during the sign up process. The base Entry Account has a maximum wallet size of RM3,000 but you can upgrade to the Ultimate Account by performing another eKYC process to unlock the larger RM10,000 wallet size and full features including fund transfers.

To reload your Mydin Pay eWallet, you can do so via online banking while the credit/debit card reload is still listed as coming soon. To pay using Mydin Pay, just tap on scan & pay and select which wallet balance to use. The free RM5 credit is kept under a separate wallet balance as it is restricted for Mydin Outlet and selected merchants online.

The eWallet app allows transfers to a local bank account, but it is only available to users who have completed the eKYC process.

Besides making payments at Mydin outlets, the app also offers various services including hotel and flight bookings, parking, telco and utility bill payments and council payments. — SoyaCincau