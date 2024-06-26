KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Bursa Malaysia snapped seven consecutive days of losses to end higher today as bargain-hunting emerged following the recent sell-off, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.35 per cent or 5.57 points to 1,590.95 from yesterday’s close of 1,585.38.

The benchmark index opened 1.01 points better at 1,586.39 and moved between 1,581.76 and 1,593.42 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 674 to 433, with 465 counters unchanged, 873 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 4.73 billion units worth RM3.22 billion from yesterday’s 5.23 billion units worth RM3.70 billion. — Bernama