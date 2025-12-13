SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — The shooting incident inside a car that left a man dead along Jalan Rasah-Mambau towards the Port Dickson toll plaza on Wednesday is believed to have been motivated by revenge linked to secret society activities.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said three men have been detained to assist in investigations, and a pistol along with several rounds of ammunition were seized.

“We are still tracking down suspects and witnesses to assist in the investigation, and so far, seven individuals have been called in to have their statements recorded.

“Police believe the case was driven by revenge. The victim was the bodyguard of the injured man, who is suspected to be a leader of a secret society group,” he told Bernama here today.

In the incident at about 7.30 am, the 43-year-old victim died while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, while another man aged 47 was injured after being shot by two suspects on a motorcycle.

In a separate development, Alzafny said no reports or information have been received regarding an incident involving a man who was injured while searching for ‘petai’ in a forested area of Kampung Maasop, Senaling, yesterday.

“Police are currently tracking down the individuals involved. We do not rule out the possibility of illegal hunting activities in forests in this state,” he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said that at the time of the incident, the 47-year-old victim was alone at the location before being hit by buckshot in the right rib and back areas.

The self-employed victim was reported to be in stable condition, he said. — Bernama