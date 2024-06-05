PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Ancom Nylex Berhad relaunched its enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework today, coinciding with the global celebration of World Environment Day.

The firm said the move signified its commitment towards environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility, through its aim of decarbonising operations and achieving carbon neutrality by 2027.

“This enhanced framework is not just a corporate obligation but a moral imperative to connect with people and raise awareness about the vital aspects of ESG,” Ancom Nylex managing director and group chief executive Lee Cheun Wei said.

At the core of the framework was the responsible development and use of chemicals, ensuring they were safe for both people and the environment, which the firm said was vital for the preservation of the planet for future generations.

Ancom Nylex said it was targeting to achieve this by pioneering methods for cleaner and more efficient production, including adoption of renewable resources and the recycling of materials, which not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances operational efficiency.

This would be supplemented with reducing pollution from chemical production processes, such as capturing emissions before they can pollute the air and treating waste to prevent toxicity, thereby protecting natural ecosystems and public health.

Lee said Ancom Nylex’s earlier acquisition of Green Lagoon Technology, a biogas firm that absorbs significant bio-methane gas or large amounts of CO2e, was a significant step towards this goal.

“Chemicals are an essential part of our daily lives, and ANB vows to continue creating value in the chemical-related business sustainably, hoping to bring everyone on board with its new enhanced ESG framework through engaging activities within the workplace and community,” Lee said.

Ancom Nylex is a diversified group with businesses in agricultural chemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical logistics, amongst others.