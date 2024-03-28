MELAKA, March 28 — The Melaka government is on track to meet its RM10 billion investment target this year by focusing on 10 key industries.

State Economic Planning, Finance, Land Affairs, Non-Government Agencies, Investment, Industry and Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee chairman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar said the sectors include electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, renewable energy, halal manufacturing, biotechnology, machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals and shipping.

“This target is a challenge to ensure that Melaka remains relevant as a prime investment destination in the country.

“To achieve this goal, the Academy in Industry (AiI) programme is one of the initiatives that can boost the growth and productivity of the industrial sector in the state,” she told reporters here today.

Khaidhirah added that the AiI programme can help improve the quality or skills of the workforce, especially for the industrial sector to reduce dependence on foreign labour and enable Melaka residents to fill the jobs offered by industry.

She called on more industries in the state to participate in the AiI programmes as it shows the serious commitment of the state government to attract more foreign investors to the state. — Bernama

