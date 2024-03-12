PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The long-awaited resumption of AirAsia services from Kuala Lumpur to Pattaya, Thailand with thrice-weekly flights, will commence on June 17.

AirAsia in a statement today said the reinstatement of the route to Pattaya marks the airline’s ninth direct route to Thailand from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru and Penang post-pandemic, after Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport), Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport), Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hatyai.

It also comes hot on the heels of the recent AirAsia’s ‘Takeover Thailand’ campaign launch aimed at highlighting the ‘Land of Smiles’ as the preferred travel destination for travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and beyond, it said.

Advertisement

As the eighth largest city in Thailand, Pattaya has always been a highly sought-after tourism destination for both domestic and international travellers. In 2019, AirAsia flew over 60,000 travellers between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya.

In celebration of the route resumption, flights to Pattaya (U-Tapao) are open for sale from today until March 24 from only RM99 all-in one-way and from 990 baht all-in one-way from Pattaya to Kuala Lumpur for a travel period between June 17, 2024 and June 16, 2025. — Bernama

Advertisement