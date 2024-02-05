KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) remains committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fund and will continue to explore all investment options together with stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and the Ministry of Defence.

LTAT in a statement said any investment decisions will go through a thorough procedure including various approval processes by the Investment Committee, Investment Panel and the Board.

In response to The Edge Malaysia’s article published last Friday (Feb 2) titled ‘LTAT’s Ahmad Nazim Leaves After Restructuring Put On Hold,’ LTAT emphasised its foundation on the Strategic Asset Allocation Framework adding that the organisation is bolstered by a range of investment policies and guidelines, ensuring the maintenance of a robust and healthy investment portfolio

Regarding the restructuring of Boustead Holdings Berhad, LTAT states that the article may present an inaccurate picture, as no final decisions have been made and the matter remains under discussion with all relevant stakeholders.

“LTAT considers this matter both a structural and an investment decision, subject to various internal and external processes to ensure it aligns with the best interests of contributors. In pursuit of this, resolute measures are being implemented through collaborative engagement to identify and secure the optimal solution.

“The restructuring of Boustead Holdings Berhad is a key element of the broader LTAT Strategic Plan 2023-2025 (MAMPAN25), alongside other ongoing independent initiatives. LTAT is committed to continuously strengthening its investment portfolio, taking into account broader benefits and impacts associated with these efforts,” it said.

The statement highlights LTAT’s significant progress in recent years, evident in its improved year-on-year financial performance and the recovery of dividend declarations to a sustainable level, directly benefiting its contributors.

“We would like to emphasise that throughout any engagement process, the government has demonstrated utmost professionalism and has adhered to appropriate governance standards in seeking the best resolution to the matter,” it said. — Bernama