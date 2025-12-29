KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Maxis Bhd has fully restored services for customers affected by the fire incident at its telecommunications tower site in Kampung Kelebor, Kuala Kangsar, two days ago.

The company said the services were restored in stages, with full restoration achieved at 1.03am today. This includes all services shared via the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) arrangement.

“Upon confirming that the tower remained structurally sound, our technical team immediately proceeded to replace damaged radio equipment.

“This measure restored connectivity to the affected site as well as four linked sites, resolving the disruption for approximately 3,000 affected customers in the surrounding area and highway users,” it said in a statement.

Maxis said it is working closely with the Fire and Rescue Department and the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

The company also acknowledged a statement issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the incident on December 28, and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of network safety and reliability.

“We will continue to adhere to rigorous maintenance protocols, conduct regular technical inspections, and ensure continuous monitoring of our network infrastructure,” it added. — Bernama