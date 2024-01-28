BEIJING, Jan 28 — China’s MGI Tech said today as an upstream equipment provider in the gene sequencing industry, its business does not involve data collection, after a proposed US Biosecure Act included its name in the bill.

“The data generated by customers based on our sequencing platform are collected, stored, processed and controlled by the customers themselves,” MGI Tech said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Separately, Shanghai-listed GemPharmatech said it is not involved in any analysis business of human genome sequences, adding none of its technologies and samples are not subject to the restrictions of the proposed bill. — Reuters

