KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Maxis has begun to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) in its field operations, leading the way for telecommunication companies (telcos) in the country to lower their carbon footprint and adopt clean energy solutions.

In a statement today, Maxis said the move underscores the company’s dedication to sustainable practices, minimising its carbon footprint and promoting an eco-friendlier future.

The first set of EVs comprised six BYD Dolphin extended-range vehicles utilised by Maxis’ mobile and fibre operations teams in the Central and Northern regions.

Maxis Chief Network Officer Abdul Karim Fakir Ali said the company’s commitment to innovation goes beyond telecommunications technology, driving the company towards a more sustainable future.

“We believe this initiative not only reduces our operational costs and enhances efficiency but also reflects our dedication to fostering positive change within our industry.

“Adopting EVs also aligns with Maxis’ broader efforts to contribute to global initiatives that address climate change to create a more lasting positive impact on the planet,” he said.

Maxis aimed to replace all its two-wheel drive vehicles in metro and urban sites with EVs in phases over the next five years in alignment with its fleet refresh strategy.

The company has 40 such vehicles in service.

Prior to integrating EVs in its field operations this year, Maxis did a proof-of-concept trial by leasing two EVs for operations support last year which enabled the network and sustainability teams to advance the company’s EV initiative this year.

Maxis has also established solar-powered EV charging infrastructure at its Subang Hi-Tech, Sungai Besi, Kepong, Rawang, Nilai, Seberang Prai and Johor Bahru technical operation centres (TOCs) to better serve its growing EV fleet. — Bernama